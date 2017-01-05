View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America The Pentagon is preparing for a delay of up to seven months in the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s development program and projecting cost growth of $530 million. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has directed the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) to prepare to continue flight testing through May 2018, which would be a seven-month delay from the expected end date of Oct. 31, 2017, JPO Chief Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan ...