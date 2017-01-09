View the December 2016 Business Aircraft Activity In North America and the Caribbean chart in PDF format. December 2016 Business Aircraft Activity In North America and the Caribbean December 2016 vs. December 2016 Part 91 Part 135 Fractional All Turboprop -8.20% 9.80% -0.60% -1.20% Light ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "December 2016 Business Aircraft Activity In North America and the Caribbean ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.