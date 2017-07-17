DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will offer jet fuel to private and business jet clients from its base in Dubai South at Al Maktoum International Airport. DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is a joint venture between DC Aviation Group and Al-Futtaim.
