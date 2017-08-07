DC Aviation Al-Futtaim in Dubai, a joint venture between DC Aviation Group and Al-Fattaim, has added a Challenger 605 to its managed fleet, bringing the number of aircraft managed to six, including two Globals, three Challengers and a Falcon 7X. The management contract provides a complete service package from its facility at Al Maktoum International Airport.
