Skyservice Toronto has become a Dassault Falcon Jet Authorized Service Center, allowing the facility to perform line maintenance, AOG support and other services on Falcon 900EX EASy and 2000EX EASy models. The agreement will take effect by the end of 2017. Skyservice is located at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada.
