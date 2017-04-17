Daher has appointed J.P. Martins Aviação as its TBM authorized distributor for Brazil. The company has marketing and sales responsibility for the TBM 910 and TBM 930 turboprop and for parts and technical support for TBM aircraft operating in Brazil. J.P. Martins Aviação is based at Sao Paulo’s Campo de Marte Airport. p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: center; line-height: 10.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; color: #ffffff} p.p2 {margin: ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Daher Appoints TMB Distributor For Brazil".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.