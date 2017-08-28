The direction by President Donald Trump to make U.S. Cyber Command a unified combatant command enables the command to equip its forces, making this a business opportunity for the likes of Raytheon and BAE Systems, which have positioned themselves as leaders in the market. For example, Raytheon has acquired 14 cyber companies since 2007. In the coming year, the Pentagon is asking for a 16% increase in Cyber Command’s budget for 2018. The command will host its first industry day for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cyber Command Split An Opportunity For Industry".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.