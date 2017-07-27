The July 18 story “Russia’s State Armaments Program Supports MiG-35 Orders” misattributed comments to former MiG CEO Sergei Korotkov. Those statements were made at the MAKS air show by current MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko, who has held the position since September 2016.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Correction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.