Continental Motors have received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification for its 300 hp CD-300 Diesel V6 piston engine. The engine has a three-liter displacement and generates 300 hp at 2,340 rpm. The company also announced a new line of angle valve cylinders for Lycoming and Titan engines. The cylinders are FAA approved for installation on certified and experimental engines.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Continental Motors Earns EASA Approval For CD-300 Diesel Engine".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.