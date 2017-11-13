Constant Aviation has opened its 75,000-ft.2 maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport. The facility includes 50,000 ft.2 of hangar space. Stan Younger has been appointed regional vice president of the operation. Scott Sweeney will oversee site operations. The facility serves the U.S. West Coast. The company has 50 immediate openings in Mesa and expects to employ 150 people in the future.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Constant Celebrates Opening Of MRO Facility At Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.