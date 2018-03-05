ConnectJets has confirmed the first delivery of an Avanti EVO turboprop to a UK customer. ConnectJets is an exclusive Piaggio Aerospace sales agent for the British Isles. The aircraft will be available for charter in Europe. ConnectJets recently moved its offices to 27 Knightsbridge in London.
