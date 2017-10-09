Coleman Jet, an aircraft management and private air charter company, announced that its Gulfstream IV is one of the first recipients of the Gogo Avance L5 inflight connectivity and entertainment platform to be installed on a Part 135 charter aircraft. The Gogo Avance connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network to offer faster speeds for onboard streaming of audio and video, movies, smartphone use, email and other features.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Coleman Jetâ€™s Gulfstream IV Gets Gogo Avance L5 Connectivity Platform ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.