Cobham SATCOM and Avionica have partnered to provide Immarsat SwiftBroadband Safety (SB-S) to the business jet market. With the partnership, Cobham’s Aviator 300D satcom system is combined with Avionica’s avWIFI intelligent router, which allows operators to take advantage of SB-S for FANS/CPDLC/ADC-S/ACARS/Cockpit Voice and still benefit from SwiftBroadband in the cabin for voice and data use.
