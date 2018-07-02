Clay Lacy Aviation has opened a new office at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The office is an extension of Clay Lacy’s East Coast headquarters in Oxford, Connecticut, and enhances its service and support for aircraft management, jet charter and maintenance, it said. Clay Lacy manages a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, including nearly 70 available for charter. Five additional jets joined the charter fleet in the second quarter of 2018.
