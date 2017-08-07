Gateway USA, doing business as Clay Lacy Aviation at King County International Airport/Boeing Field in Seattle, has been granted the first Stage II IS-BAH (International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling) registration in North America following a rigorous third-party audit. Three ground-handling operations in Europe are the only other recipients of the award, the company said. The fixed-base operation earned Stage I registration last year. The IS-BAH uses a scalable safety management ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Clay Lacy Aviation In Seattle Earns Stage II IS-BAH".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.