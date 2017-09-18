Clay Lacy Aviation is offering a $30,000 savings to Gulfstream and Challenger business jet owners who upgrade to FANS 1/A+ with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out equipment with a Clay Lacy Supplemental Type Certificate. The offer applies to owners of Gulfstream GIV, GIV-SP and GV and Challenger 601-3A, 601-3AER and 601-3R business jets. To receive the savings, owners must execute a quote and place a deposit by Jan. 1, 2018, with installation completed by Jan. 1, 2019.
