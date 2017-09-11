Clay Lacy Aviation in Seattle has earned the first North American IS-BAH Stage II registration after undoing a rigorous third-party audit, resulting in the first stage of the registration. Only three other ground-handling operations have reached the milestone. All three are located in Europe. The achievement is a “significant milestone,” an IS-BAH program official said. The registration was created for the industry and incorporates a safety management system concept.
