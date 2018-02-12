Clay Lacy Aviation recorded a 23% increase in charter activity in 2017. It also has added 10 new charter jets and three new cities to meet growing demand, the company said. New locations include Miami-Opa Locka Airport, Portsmouth International Airport and Lewis University Airport outside Chicago/Romeoville, Illinois. Clay Lacy added a new Challenger 350, two Citation CJ3s, Global 6000, Gulfstream G450, Challenger 601-3A, two Gulfstream G550s and a Falcon 2000 and Falcon 2000LX.
