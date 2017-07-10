C&L Aviation Group, based in Bangor, Maine, has established a new satellite office in Miami to serve Latin American Airlines and military and corporate operators, it said. The office will be managed by Carlos Ordonez, director of business development for Latin America. The new location will focus on regional and corporate aircraft sales, engines and aircraft parts sales. The office will better serve Latin American customers, it said.
