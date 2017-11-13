C&L Aerospace in Bangor, Maine, has added an inventory of about 9,000 line items for Beech 1900D aircraft. The items join the company’s line of 123,000 items and more than 800,000 parts on the shelves of its Bangor warehouse, it said. They include standard warranties, technical support and international and same-day shipping.
