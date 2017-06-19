The Wing Loong 2 was first displayed at the Zhuhai Air Show last November.
China’s growing influence in unmanned aerial systems is being felt at the Paris Air Show with the Western debut of its Wing Loong 2 medium-altitude, long-endurance armed reconnaissance system. Making its first appearance at a Western air show in full-scale mockup form, the 9,260-lb. (4,200-kg.) Catic Wing Loong 2 is essentially a copy of the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper that can be equipped with a wide range of Chinese-produced sensors and weaponry, with a maximum ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chinaâ€™s Wing Loong UAV Shows Up At Paris".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.