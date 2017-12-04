CemAir of South Africa has signed an order for two new Bombardier Q400 aircraft valued at about $66 million. It also signed a lease for a used Q400 that was delivered in November. A letter-of-intent was signed in June and has been converted to a firm order.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CemAir Of South Africa Orders Two Bombardier Q400s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.