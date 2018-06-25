Transport Canada has selected four organizations for a pilot project to conduct proof-of-concept trials of flying unmanned aircraft systems beyond visual line of sight in civilian airspace. Canada Post will explore the deployment of drones in Canada’s remote and rural regions. Drone services provider Canadian UAVs will conduct a long-range pipeline survey in western Alberta. Drone Delivery Canada will explore using drones for the delivery of food and medical services in Moosonee, Ontario. ...
