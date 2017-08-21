Bombardier Business Aircraft has delivered its first Learjet 75 to a customer in Brazil. Latin America is the third largest market for business aviation deliveries, with Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela making up more than 80% of the regional fleet. More than 510 Learjet aircraft are based in Latin America.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Delivers First Learjet 75 To Brazilian Customer".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.