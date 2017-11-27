BOMBARDIER, Inc., Airplanes [Docket No. FAA-2017-0338; Product Identifier 2016-NM-153-AD; Amendment 39-19103; AD 2017-23-09] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Model CL-600-2A12 (CL-601 Variant) and CL-600-2B16 (CL-601-3A, CL-601-3R, and CL-604 Variants) airplanes. This AD was prompted by a determination that the bushing holes on the engine mount rib might not conform to the engineering drawings and that certain inspections of the engine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BOMBARDIER".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.