Boeing is studying a Mach 5 passenger transport capable of crossing the Atlantic in 2 hr. or the Pacific in 3 hr. The initial concept vehicle, unveiled at the AIAA Aviation 2018 conference in Atlanta, is a preliminary step toward a long-range development plan targeted at both commercial and military applications. The concept is provisionally aimed at a passenger capacity larger than long-range business jets but smaller than Boeing’s 737, with potential entry into service in the late ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Unveils Hypersonic Airliner Concept".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.