[Editor’s Note: This feature is excerpted from the full program profile, which includes a full capability analysis and upgrade schedule, and is available to subscribers of the Aviation Week Intelligence Network, awin.aviationweek.com.] View the Program Dossier: Boeing P-8 Poseidon chart in PDF format. The P-8 Poseidon is a U.S. maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) produced by Boeing based on their 737 airliner. Program History Between 1998 and 1999, the United States Navy (USN) conducted ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing P-8 Poseidon".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.