Blackhawk Modifications in Waco, Texas, has added Western Aircraft, an FAA authorized service center in Boise, Idaho, to its global network of authorized dealers. Western Aircraft is a full-service modification center for King Airs. The addition expands Blackhawk’s network of dealers to 84 worldwide.
