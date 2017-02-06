Business jet takeoffs and landings in North America rose a modest 0.15% in December, according Vertical Research Partners. Adjusted for leap year, business jet operations rose 1.1% in 2016 compared to the prior year. Domestic operations rose 1% during December and 1.7% for the year. International operations declined 3.8% in December and 0.5% for the year. U.S. business jet operations remain about 10% off from the peak levels of 2007.
