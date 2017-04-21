Congressional Republicans are preparing bills once again to try to shoot down commercial aircraft deals by Boeing, Airbus and ATR with Iranian airlines, according to a high-profile conservative critic of the deals and of Iran. Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz told a Heritage Foundation event April 20 that rightward lawmakers are crafting language that would try to impede financing for the deals, as well as attempt to re-list Iran Air as a forbidden customer due to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bills Again Seek To Derail Iranian Aircraft Sales".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.