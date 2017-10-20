Bell Helicopter delivered 39 commercial helicopters in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 25 a year ago, according to financial results just released by parent Textron Aviation. Revenue increased $78 million in the quarter while profit rose $9 million. Activity at Bell has been across geographies and applications, with activity from fleet, oil and gas, executive transport, emergency medical and foreign and military operators from many areas of the world, according to the company. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bell Sees Deliveries Rise In Q3".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.