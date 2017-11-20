Bell Helicopter has appointed Abu Dhabi Aviation as an authorized Bell Helicopter Customer Service facility for Bell 412 and Bell 212 helicopters in order to support customer growth in the Middle East, it said. The Middle East is an important market for Bell Helicopter, it said. Abu Dhabi Aviation is the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bell Helicopter Names Abu Dhabi Aviation Authorized Service Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.