Bell Helicopter has delivered the first Bell 407GXP to customer Simrik Air in Nepal. It is the customer’s first Bell helicopter, which is outfitted for multi-mission capabilities, including travel and tourism and search and rescue. Simrik Air was founded in 2001. Simrik Air’s pilots and rescue specialists carry out rescue missions, such as heli-skiing missions, filming operations, aerial surveying and more.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Bell Delivers First 407GXP To Nepal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.