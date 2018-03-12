Becker Avionics has received certification for its BXT6500 family Mode S transponder designed for helicopter operations. Paired with FreeFlight Systems’ 1203 C SBAS/GNSS sensor, the equipment will provide a complete way to equip with ADS-B Out in order to comply with the FAA’s upcoming Jan. 1, 2020, mandate, the company said. The system is part of Becker’s BXT6500 line of ADS-B Mode S transponders available in the market.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Becker Earns Certification For BXT6500 Transponder".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.