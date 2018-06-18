Bearhawk Aircraft has formed Bearhawk Canada and is expanding operations. The company has made an agreement with Mike Silvernagle in Saskatchewan to represent the company in Canada for sales, service, parts and support of the three models of Bearhawk aircraft kits.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bearhawk Aircraft Expands To Canada".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.