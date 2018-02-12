Baker Aviation, based in Fort Worth, has added three new aircraft to its charter fleet, including a King Air 350, Hawker 800XP and a Citation X. The King Air 350 is now conducting Part 135 operations. The Hawker 800XP should be available for charter in March and the Citation X, which has been newly refurbished, will be available at the end of February, the company said. It is also in discussions to add further aircraft to its fleet.
