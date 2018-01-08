ASL and JetNetherlands have added a fourth Cessna C680 Citation Sovereign midsize jet to their fleet. It will be used for charter operations. The Sovereign was built in 2006 and operated under U.S. registration. It is in the process of being re-registered in Belgium.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ASL, JetNetherlands Adds Fourth Citation Sovereign For Charter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.