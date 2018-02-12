Appointments Dan Moog and Mike Dunham have joined Duncan Aviation’s turbine engine service sales team. Before joining Duncan, Moog served as regional engine sales manager for Turbine Engine Specialists and as a field service engine/APU representative for Honeywell Aerospace. Dunham previously served as a sales representative for Vector Aerospace and a sales and marketing representative for Cessna Citation in Greensboro, North Carolina. Brad Kutz has joined Wipaire as vice president ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments and Passings".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.