Romain Vasset has been named Air Partner’s freight charter sales manager for the French market. Vasset previously served as project manager for Pro Sky AG and as an account manager for Evolution Jet International. James Banham has joined ConnectJets in London. Banham is responsible for partnerships, marketing and business development. Shani Smith Fisher has joined the law firm of Smith, Gambrell & Russell in its Global Transport practice and is based in Los Angeles. Smith Fisher ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.