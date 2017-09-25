Jim Ziegler has been named vice chairman of Greenwich AeroGroup. Ralph Kunz will assume the newly created position of chief operating officer. Ziegler, a former Learjet executive, has served as president and CEO of Greenwich AeroGroup for the past eight years. Kunz most recently served as vice president and general manager of Summit Aviation and TruAtlantic Manufacturing, both subsidiaries of Greenwich AeroGroup. Eric Fanning has been appointed president and CEO of Aerospace ...
