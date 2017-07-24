Ryann Richardson has joined Victor at the jet charter company’s Manhattan, New York, headquarters and will serve as vice president of marketing in North America. Most recently, Richardson served as marketing manager and regional manager of U.S. East Partnerships for Uber. She also served as senior marketing specialist for T-Mobile. Jay Roever and Danny Hoosier have joined Avant Aerospace, based in Grapevine, Texas. Roever will serve as sales manager and oversee the parts sales ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Appointments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.