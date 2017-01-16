Ben Murray was appointed senior managing director of asset management of Global Jet Capital. Murray most recently served as president of aircraft management and charter for Landmark Aviation. He has also held senior positions at Xojet, NetJets and General Aviation Services. Stephen Oswald will join Ducommun as president and CEO, effective Jan 23. Oswald is the former CEO of Capital Safety and a senior executive at United Technologies Corp. Anthony Reardon will continue as chairman ...