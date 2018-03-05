Appareo, based in Fargo, North Dakota, has announced plans to expand its Approved Model List Supplemental Type Certificate (AML-STC) for its Stratus ADS-B “out” transponders to include Part 27 helicopters. The expanded AML-STC is expected later this year.
