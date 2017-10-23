Andrew Broom has been promoted to CEO of the Citation Jet Pilots Association. Broom has served as executive director of the Citation jet owners and operators group since August 2016. Its board of directors selected him for the role at the 2017 CJP Convention held Oct. 4-7 in Phoenix. Also announced were new members of the CJP executive committee, including Chairman Kirk Samuelson, Vice Chairman Marc Dulude and Director Tom Abood.
