The tone in the business-jet industry at the recent Paris Air Show was “better than the universal doom and gloom of the past,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said. Embraer and Bombardier were positive about their new products, and noted improved demand in Europe and better pricing on new models. Suppliers reported an increase in the business-jet aftermarket in the first quarter of 2017. “However, no one is calling this a return to the good times,” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Analyst: Paris Air Show Showed Signs Of Improving Bizjet Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.