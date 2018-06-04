Amstat has upgraded its services for clients within its Premier service that adds third party attachments to aircraft, company and contact records and allows customers to manage and search their proprietary notes on aircraft, company and contacts.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Amstat Upgrades Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.