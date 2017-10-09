AMSTAT has launched the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool to help evaluate business aircraft through a partnership with Vangas, a joint venture of Van Buren Advisors and General Aviation Services. The tool will help clients when they want to estimate the value of an aircraft, it said. It combines AMSTAT’s market research, General Aviation Services’ transaction experience and Van Buren’s advanced analytics and business intelligence.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AMSTAT Launches Aircraft Valuation Tool".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.