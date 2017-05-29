AMAC Aerospace, based in Basel, Switzerland, has signed a contract for a VVIP completion of an Airbus ACJ320neo from launch customer Acropolis Aviation, based at Farnborough Airport in the UK. It will be the first Airbus A320neo delivered by Airbus Corporate Jets for VVIP configuration. The aircraft will be delivered green to AMAC in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will be returned to service in VVIP configuration to Acropolis Aviation in the fourth quarter of 2019.
