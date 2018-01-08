GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP. AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2017-0910; Product Identifier 2017-CE-027-AD; Amendment 39-19136; AD 2017-26-05] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Models G-1159A (GIII), G-IV, and GIV-X airplanes. This AD was prompted by a report that certain flap tracks were manufactured with the upper flange thickness less than design minimum. This AD requires replacing any defective flap track. The FAA is issuing this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.