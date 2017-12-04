ATR–GIE Avions de Transport Régional Airplanes [Docket No. FAA-2017-1027; Product Identifier 2017-NM-092-AD; Amendment 39-19105; AD 2017-24-01] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain ATR–GIE Avions de Transport Régional Model ATR42-500 airplanes and Model ATR72-212A airplanes. This AD requires an inspection for routing attachments of electrical harness bundles and for wire damage, and corrective actions if necessary. This AD was prompted ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.